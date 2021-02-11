As reported by Deadline, Lily Gladstone has signed on to star in the Apple TV+ film 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' a new project from Martin Scorsese. The film is attracting major names in Hollywood, as Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are also attached to the film.

Gladstone, known for her roles in 'Certain Women,' 'Billions,' and 'First Cow,' will play Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who is married to DiCaprio's character.

Gladstone had her breakout role in Kelly Reichardt's Certain Women, for which she earned multiple accolades and nominations for Best Supporting Actress at the Independent Spirit Award and Best Breakthrough Actor at the Gotham Awards. She also won Best Supporting Actress awards from the Los Angeles Critics Film Association and Indiewire. Other film credits include reuniting with Reichardt in last year's First Cow for A24, Alex and Andrew Smith's Winter in the Blood and Walking Out, Erica Tremblay's 2020 Sundance-selected short Little Chief and the award-winning 2020 SXSW-selected Freeland. She is repped by APA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Joel McKuin at McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.

The film is based on a string of serial murders that occurred in Oklahoma in the 1920s that became known as the Reign of Terror.

It is currently unknown when production on 'Killers of the Flower Moon' will begin or when it will premiere on Apple's streaming service.