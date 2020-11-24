One of our favorite premium audio companies is out with huge discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For a limited time, New York-based Master & Dynamic is offering up to 25% off nearly its entire lineup of headphones and speakers. Each purchase also includes a 5% donation to City Harvest.
From today, November 24, through Tuesday, December 1, you'll receive 20% off orders of $300 or more, or 25% off when you spend at least $500. The promotion isn't available on gift cards, gift wrap and monogramming, or the company's Away and BAPE Collections.
With each purchase, Master & Dynamic is donating 5% of your order to City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization.
Through this sale, you can purchase some of Master & Dynamic's most highly-rated products, including the MW07 Plus earbuds and MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones.
To take advantage of the Black Friday deals, use these promotional codes at the time of checkout on the Master & Dynamic website:
- GIVEBF20 to save 20% on purchases between $300 and $499.99.
- GIVEBF25 to save 25% on orders $500 or more.
You can find additional information on the company's website. Also be sure to check out Amazon for additional deals.
MW07 Plus
Well received, the MW07 Plus true wireless earbuds are available in multiple colors and styles.
MW65
The impressive MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling (ANC) Wireless Headphones also come in various styles to match your tastes.
