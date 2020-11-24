One of our favorite premium audio companies is out with huge discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For a limited time, New York-based Master & Dynamic is offering up to 25% off nearly its entire lineup of headphones and speakers. Each purchase also includes a 5% donation to City Harvest.

From today, November 24, through Tuesday, December 1, you'll receive 20% off orders of $300 or more, or 25% off when you spend at least $500. The promotion isn't available on gift cards, gift wrap and monogramming, or the company's Away and BAPE Collections.

Source: Master & Dynamic

With each purchase, Master & Dynamic is donating 5% of your order to City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization.

Through this sale, you can purchase some of Master & Dynamic's most highly-rated products, including the MW07 Plus earbuds and MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones.

To take advantage of the Black Friday deals, use these promotional codes at the time of checkout on the Master & Dynamic website:

to save 20% on purchases between $300 and $499.99. GIVEBF25 to save 25% on orders $500 or more.

You can find additional information on the company's website. Also be sure to check out Amazon for additional deals.