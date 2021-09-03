Pinball fans around the world, rejoice! You have a brand new pinball game to play now that Zen Pinball Party is available for download from the App Store via Apple Arcade.

That Apple Arcade aspect is an important one, too. It means that Zen Pinball Party will not feature any ads or in-app purchases whatsoever. The game is a free download as well — so long as you're an Apple Arcade subscriber, that is. The Apple One subscription bundle is another great way to get Apple Arcade games and save money on other services, too.

As for this release, gamers will be able to play on tables that have tie-ins with names like King Fu Panda and My Little Pony, ensuring no two tables are the same.