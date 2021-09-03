What you need to know
- Zen Pinball Party is now available for download from the App Store via Apple Arcade.
- Tables from the likes of DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro are included.
- Pinball fans can play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Pinball fans around the world, rejoice! You have a brand new pinball game to play now that Zen Pinball Party is available for download from the App Store via Apple Arcade.
That Apple Arcade aspect is an important one, too. It means that Zen Pinball Party will not feature any ads or in-app purchases whatsoever. The game is a free download as well — so long as you're an Apple Arcade subscriber, that is. The Apple One subscription bundle is another great way to get Apple Arcade games and save money on other services, too.
As for this release, gamers will be able to play on tables that have tie-ins with names like King Fu Panda and My Little Pony, ensuring no two tables are the same.
Zen Pinball Party delivers the ultimate pinball experience with carefully crafted tables that are inspired by some of the biggest brands from DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro, as well as popular pinball classic themes. Players will challenge their friends and family for the highest score on fun and unique tables featuring DreamWorks Animation's Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Hasbro's My Little Pony, Williams' Theatre of Magic, Attack from Mars, and much more.
Gamers can play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and the game can be downloaded from the App Store right now.
If you want to level up your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. A controller might not be at its best with games like pinball, but with so many Apple Arcade games around I'm sure that controller will get plenty of use!
