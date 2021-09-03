'Little America' season 2 shooting next year, creator confirms

Co-creator of Apple TV+ show Little America Emily V. Gordon has confirmed the show will begin shooting for season two in early 2022.

On Twitter Gordon wrote:

Little America is coming back! Our show is uniquely UNsuited to shooting in pandemic times, as we have a lot of international actors and a different cast each episode. But we're prepping to shoot early next year!

Little America is a series of true stories of immigrants in America, from Apple:

Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" will go beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America, when they're more relevant now than ever.

Apple continues to add content to its growing streaming platform, announcing this week that Dickinson season three will debut later this year on the streaming service, as the final installation in the popular series starring Hailee Steinfeld