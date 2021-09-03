'Little America' season 2 shooting next year, creator confirms

What you need to know
- Little America is coming back for season 2.
- One of the show's creators has confirmed shooting will begin next year.
- Emily V. Gordon says the show is uniquely unsuited to shooting during the pandemic.
Co-creator of Apple TV+ show Little America Emily V. Gordon has confirmed the show will begin shooting for season two in early 2022.
On Twitter Gordon wrote:
Little America is coming back! Our show is uniquely UNsuited to shooting in pandemic times, as we have a lot of international actors and a different cast each episode. But we're prepping to shoot early next year!
Little America is a series of true stories of immigrants in America, from Apple:
Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" will go beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America, when they're more relevant now than ever.
Apple continues to add content to its growing streaming platform, announcing this week that Dickinson season three will debut later this year on the streaming service, as the final installation in the popular series starring Hailee Steinfeld:
Today, Apple announced that the third and final season of the Peabody Award-winning series will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 5, 2021. The first three episodes will premiere together and then one episode will be released every Friday before the series finale on December 24, 2021.
Alena Smith, who wrote, produced, and makes her directional debut in the third season, says that she always envisioned that 'Dickinson' was a three-season series and is glad to have been able to tell the whole story
Job listing indicates Apple exploring open-source Arm alternative
A new job listing posted by Apple indicates the company is possibly exploring an open-source alternative to Arm architecture.
Apple slips to fourth in Q2 smartphone shipments, says Trendforce
A new Trendforce report states that Apple took a 13.7% market share of the smartphone market in Q2 of 2021, falling from second place to fourth place as a result.
Apple asks people to allow personalized ads when opening iOS 15 App Store
Apple has begun to ask iOS 15 users for their permission to show personalized ads, with the App Store and Apple News listed as apps that will benefit if they say yes.
Pick the perfect case for your iPhone SE (2020)
The newest iPhone on the market deserves a durable case for the ultimate protection. Here are some of our favorite iPhone SE (2020) cases.