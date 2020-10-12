What you need to know
- Apple TV+ shared a new trailer for "Long Way Up".
- It could change a few minds about the new show.
- It's more than two guys on bikes.
Apple TV+ has shared a new video to YouTube, this time in the form of a new trailer for the Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman show "Long Way Up."
The show follows McGregor and Boorman as they ride electric bikes through the Americas and if you previously had no interest in watching it – like me – this trailer could well change that. Again, as it did for me.
Check it out.
Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting-edge technology on the backs of their prototype electric Harley-Davidsons in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.
The first seven episodes of "Long Way Up" are all available for you to watch on Apple TV+ right now and I'm going to be doing exactly that. The trailer reminds me of the best bits of "Grand Tour," but without all the childish jokes.
You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription at $4.99 to watch, but there's a free trial available for those who are on the fence about paying up, too.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
