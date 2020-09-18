Apple TV+'s latest show, Long Way Up, starring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, is now available on the streaming platform.

Apple announced the return of the motorbiking duo back in August. From the press release:

Apple TV+ today unveiled a first look at "Long Way Up," an epic new motorcycle series, starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, which reunites best friends after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world. The first three episodes of "Long Way Up" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 18, and new episodes will roll out weekly.

The journey sees Boorman and McGregor cover 13,000 miles over 100 days, crossing 16 borders and visiting 13 different countries. As per the title, the duo travels up from Ushuaia at the tip of South America through South America, Central America, and into Mexico.

Not only that, in a surprise bonus, Apple has also added Boorman and McGregor's two previous series, Long Way Down and Long Way Round to Apple TV+ too!

Long Way Down, which first aired in 2007, is a 15,000-mile journey from the northern tip of Scotland to the southernmost tip of South Africa. Long Way Round is a mammoth trip around the globe, starting in London and finishing in New York. In that series, the pair travel across 12 countries and 19 times zones.

Apple recently announced two brand new kids' series for TV+, Doug Unplugs and Stillwater.

Earlier this week, Apple announced that it would be releasing a new Apple One bundle including Apple TV+ and other services like iCloud and Apple Music.