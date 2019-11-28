I'll keep this short and sweet because you're super busy and have a ton of Black Friday shopping to fit in between turkey and football. Or, so my American friends tell me! But Vector merch is 20% off from now through December 3rd.

Vector Merch

Yeah, as anyone who watches my YouTube channel knows, the show is named Vector. Well, what you might not know is that we have some smart, classy, downright sensational t-shirts, pins, and stickers available for you with the Vector logo on them.

Vector shirts are short sleeves, from Bella & Canvas Apparel. Super soft cotton blend in deep heather. Multi-color screenprint on front.

Vector pins are single hard enamel lapels, 1" round. Secure rubber pin back.

Vector stickers are die-cut, made from vinyl with a laminate that protects them from scratches, rain, and sunlight.

All of them are... whatever the hottest trendy slang for the best damn stuff on the planet is these days. They're Vector.

Again, from now through Black Friday and until December 3rd, you can save 20% and either look sizzling smart for the holidays or give them as gifts for the people you want to look just as sensational.

Promo code BLACKFRIDAY scores you the deal. So get saving!

Vector Merch