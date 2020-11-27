Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit only just released a few months ago in October and, like many of the best Nintendo Switch games , immediately became hard to find in stock. It's the must-have holiday item for Mario Kart fans and Nintendo lovers. Since it's so new to the market, there's no way we'll be seeing a standalone Mario Kart Live set at a discount this Black Friday or Cyber Monday. However, I have stumbled across a couple of Mario Kart Live bundles that you should look at.

Drive a Mario or Luigi race car around your home on a track that you created. The cameras on the back of the karts send a live feed to the Nintendo Switch display, and then the software overlays Augmented Reality components like enemies and items over what you see. It's a fun new way to play Mario Kart.

This real-world race car and Switch video game combo give us something we've never seen before: A remote control Mario Kart AR racing experience. Players have fun creating their own track and outlining it with various racetrack obstacles and items from around their home. Then they can race against virtual opponents as they zip around the track. If your car gets hit by an in-game item like a Green Shell, the real-world kart will react and lose speed until your on-screen character has recovered.

What's more, if you purchase multiple karts and have more than one Switch, up to four players can race against each other with Mario Kart Live multiplayer. Of course, you'll have to determine for yourself, Is it worth buying two or more karts?. Take a look at the best Black Friday Mario Kart Live bundles that have released so far. Remember, the base price for one of these karts is roughly $100, so if you're paying way more than that, it isn't a good deal.

Black Friday Mario Kart Live deals