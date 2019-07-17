Luigi's Mansion 3 is one of Nintendo's many remaining games for 2019, and we finally have a release date! Nintendo has confirmed that Luigi's Mansion 3 will release on October 31, 2019, also known as Halloween.

It's a fitting release date for such a haunt-themed game, and from everything Nintendo has shown, it looks to be a fun-filled spooktacular time. Players will have to explore a haunted hotel, rescue their friends, and fight fiendish ferocities and ghoulish denizens. There's even a co-op mode, where the second player can control...Gooigi. Gooigi, by dint of being made of goo, can slip through cracks and dangerous places that Luigi can't. If two players just aren't enough, then up to eight friends can join together for the all-new ScareScraper mode.

Luigi's Mansion 3 will be released after both the Nintendo Switch Lite and the newly announced Nintendo Switch revision (with much better battery life) have released. So there's plenty of options for just how you want to play.

If you've got any other questions about the game, be sure to check out our guide, which has everything you need to know about Luigi's Mansion 3 for the Nintendo Switch.