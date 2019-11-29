With Luna Display, you can turn your Mac or iPad into a second display. The only hardware solution that does this is now available for 30% off through Monday, December 2.

Astro HQ is offering the Luna Display for 30% off through the end of Cyber Monday, December 2, 2019, only. Get your device today online.

With iPadOS 13 and macOS Catalina, Apple introduced Sidecard, which allows you to connect iPads and Macs to perform various tasks wirelessly. Luna Display takes this a few steps further by offering unique features such as Mac-to-Mac mode and Headless Mode.

With the former, you can double up various devices on a device-by-device basis, including iMac + MacBook Pro, MacBook + MacBook, and Mac mini + MacBook. These combinations are in addition to the iPad + Mac option. Headless Mode lets you use your Mac or iPad as the main display for a Mac Mini and Mac Pro.

The Luna Display dongle is available for USB-C or mini-USB. Be sure to purchase the correct one for your needs.

Remember, to take advantage of the Luna Display Black Friday deal, you must make your purchase before the end of Cyber Monday, December 2. Free shipping is included!