- Servant's M. Night Shyamalan has been talking about his career and the influences that went into the Apple TV+ show.
Apple TV+ continues to promote its hit show Servant, this time trotting M. Night Shyamalan out for a 13-minute video in which he discusses his career as well as the influences that shaped the show.
Servant has cultivated itself quite the following and is now into its second season following a hugely popular debut outing. And with the show being equal parts fascinating and disturbing, it's great to hear how it came to be.
From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
If this is enough to tickle your fancy you can check out the first two seasons of Servant so long as you have an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription. The former will set you back $4.99 per month while the latter bundles multiple Apple subscription services into one monthly payment.
