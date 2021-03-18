M. Night Shyamalan is again taking us behind the scenes of Apple TV+ hit show Servant, this time for episode 209 – Goose.

This is the latest in a long line of YouTube videos where M. Night Shyamalan gives us a glimpse of what he was trying to do when a particular episode of the show was being filmed. It's an interesting way of looking at a show that has captured the imagination of people around the world. Servant is now into its second season and it's proving every bit as riveting as the first.