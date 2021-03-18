Servant PremiereSource: Apple TV+

M. Night Shyamalan is again taking us behind the scenes of Apple TV+ hit show Servant, this time for episode 209 – Goose.

This is the latest in a long line of YouTube videos where M. Night Shyamalan gives us a glimpse of what he was trying to do when a particular episode of the show was being filmed. It's an interesting way of looking at a show that has captured the imagination of people around the world. Servant is now into its second season and it's proving every bit as riveting as the first.

It's Christmas Eve in Philadelphia and M. Night Shyamalan reveals that this holiday season is more stressful than the Turners could ever expect. Episode 209 of Servant Season 2 is available now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: https://apple.co/_Servant​

From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

