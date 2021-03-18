What you need to know
- M. Night Shyamalan takes us "Behind the Episode" of Servant episode 209.
- This video is the latest in which M. Night Shyamalan gives us a glimpse behind the curtain.
M. Night Shyamalan is again taking us behind the scenes of Apple TV+ hit show Servant, this time for episode 209 – Goose.
This is the latest in a long line of YouTube videos where M. Night Shyamalan gives us a glimpse of what he was trying to do when a particular episode of the show was being filmed. It's an interesting way of looking at a show that has captured the imagination of people around the world. Servant is now into its second season and it's proving every bit as riveting as the first.
It's Christmas Eve in Philadelphia and M. Night Shyamalan reveals that this holiday season is more stressful than the Turners could ever expect. Episode 209 of Servant Season 2 is available now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: https://apple.co/_Servant
From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
With the second season of Servant causing a stir maybe it's time to treat yourself to a new TV for Apple TV to watch in style? You do want to enjoy the fun in glorious 4K and HDR, don't you?
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
