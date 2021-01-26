What you need to know
- M. Night Shyamalan takes us behind the scenes of a Servant episode.
Apple TV+ continues its promotion of the second season of Servant with a new YouTube video about the show. This time we get to enjoy watching M. Night Shyamalan take us "Behind the Episode."
The 105-second video explains some of the more supernatural angles to the show and it's great to see M. Night Shyamalan in his element.
M. Night Shyamalan is here to discuss the unique supernatural elements in his show, Servant.
The second episode of Servant season two is now available for fans of the show to take in, with new episodes arriving every week until we reach the climax. Until then, it's hiding behind the sofa and watching through our fingers for all of us.
Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed.
Servant has already been picked up for a third season.
Fans will need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy new episodes, with a monthly fee of $4.99. The Apple One subscription also includes access to Apple TV+, too.
