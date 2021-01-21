What you need to know
- M. Night Shyamalan and his daughters sat down for an interview with Today.
- The three talked about season two of the show and what it's like to work with Apple.
As reported by AppleInsider, Servant creator M. Night Shyamalan and his daughters sat down for an interview with Today to talk about what it's like to work together on the series, as well as the writer and director's relationship with Apple.
Servant follows the story of a Philadelphia couple who, after suffering an immense tragedy, welcome a mysterious young woman into their home. The series has been an experiment in slow-built tension and suspense, and the first season left everyone wanting to unravel the mystery.
M. Night Shyamalan's daughter, Ishani Shyamalan, actually directed two of the episodes in the second season of the show.
Saleka Shyamalan wrote and performed a song for the show. She said that it was written during quarantine and enjoys collaborating with the family. She gave up being a classically trained pianist to become a singer/songwriter. Ishani Shyamalan is a senior in college and already has a promising directing career. She wrote and directed two episodes in season 2 and has directed music videos for Saleka.
When asked about his experience working with Apple, Shyamalan says that the relationship has been excellent and allowed him to "tell a very unique story in a very singular way."
"Apple has been super supportive," says M. Night Shyamalan. "Just been an excellent relationship and given us a chance to tell a very unique story in a very singular way."
The first episode for season two of Servant is streaming on Apple TV+ now, which episode two coming on Friday. Season three of the series has already been greenlit and will begin filming in March.
