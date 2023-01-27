Best docks for the 2023 Mac mini

The new Mac mini looks lovely, with its sleek shell and small footprint. Just one problem - there are no ports on the front. You can fix that with a dock for your Mac mini. They're like plinths that you can sit your Mac on, and hold all the front-facing ports you could ever want. Some have SSD and HDD mounts on the inside as well, so you can upgrade the storage of your Mac mini without having to take up one of your USB ports with an external hard drive, or like, buy a new one.

There are loads of these docks out there, and working out which ones are the best can be a bit of an ordeal. Worry not - we know our way around a Mac mini dock or two, and we've found the best out there. It's worth mentioning that the new Mac mini is a tiny bit bigger than the old model, so while all these docks will fit, there may be a little overhang. Unfortunately, there aren't any brand-new ones that we can find, but as soon as we spot them, we'll let you know.

Best docks for Mac Mini 2023

Qwiizlab USB C Hub
For extra storage This dock is made in the same aluminum finish as the Mac mini itself and gives you a bunch of extra ports. There are three extra USB ports for the front a pair of SD card slots, and a USB C port. The cool part is that there are two slots for extra storage underneath. Hidden below there is space for an SSD and a mini hard drive, so you can get a few extra gigs for your files.

VAYDEER Mac Mini stand
Vertical stand This stand will save you some horizontal space by putting your Mac mini vertically. You also get some extra ports, like three extra USB ports, a USB C port, a headphone jack, and a pair of SD card slots. There's a power button on the side as well, so you won't have to reach around the back of the machine to turn it on. It should help with cooling too.

Satechi Type-C Stand & Hub
M.2 time This dock matches the finish of the Mac mini that you'll be plonking on top, and has a specific slot underneath to stick an M.2 SSD drive. The bottom is plastic, and it has little rubber feet to stop it from slipping around on the desk. The divet in the top means that the Mac mini sits properly, and it leaves a line around the bottom so there's still room for cooling.

AGPTEK Type-c hub
Sits on top This dock is a little different, in that it sits on top of your Mac mini rather than the other way round. It comes with a whole bunch of ports, like three USB A ports, SD card slots and a USB C socket. It comes in Space Gray or Aluminum, so there's one to match your Mac. There's even a sneaky little hard drive inside, for some hidden extra storage.

12-in 1 Mac mini dock
All of the ports This dock has more pots than you can shake a stick at, including an extra four USB A ports, an HDMI port, a VGA port, and extra 3.5mm jacks for headphones and microphones. It's also got a slot in the bottom for a 2.5-inch HDD or SSD, as well as silicon feet both on the bottom and between the Mac and the dock to negate vibration.

GEWOKLIY Docking Station
For the studio too This docking station is designed to be used with both the Mac mini and the bigger Mac Studio. There's an HDMI port here in addition to the USB ports and the now requisite SD card slots. There's also a hard drive cage inside to extend that storage, and the whole thing sits on vibration-dampening rubber feet so there won't be any moving about.

Dock that Mac mini

If you've picked up a Mac mini recently, you'll notice that it doesn't have any ports on the front. There are plenty on the back, but those are a pain to get to when it's sitting on your desk, sometimes slightly out of arm's reach. One of these docks will make it a little easier to plug stuff in, as well as give you more ports.

The best in our minds on this list is the Satechi Dock. It's made of aluminum and has a cooling divet for the Mac mini to sit in. You'll get all the ports you could want, as well as a couple more on the back. You can even add storage with the SSD slot in the bottom. The feet will stop it from sliding around your desk as well, so everything is covered.

There are other docks for the best Macs as well. Maybe you want to find one of the best USB hubs for Mac, or even one of the best USB hubs for the MacBook Pro, so there's one that fits with your MacBook.