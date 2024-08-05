M4 MacBook Pro, M4 iMac, and M4 Mac Mini all still set to launch before 2025

When the iPad Pro launched earlier in 2024, it dropped a massive surprise directly on our doorsteps — instead of the expected M3 chip on the inside, it released the brand new M4 chip instead. Now, thanks to Mark Gurman and his ‘Power On’ newsletter, we’ve got some idea of when we might see that chip enter the Mac line of computers.

According to Gurman, we’re likely to see the M4 Mac line update arrive at some point before the end of this year, or early into 2025. That’ll be the MacBook Pro, the Mac mini, and the iMac all potentially before the end of the year.

Apparently, the MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio will also each get an update next year, bringing the new chips to the whole Mac range.

What’s coming and when?

The encroaching upgrade to the Pro, mini, and iMac this year would make sense, given that those machines were the first to get the M3 upgrade during the ‘Scary Fast’ event in late 2023. The MacBook Pro launch would also likely mean the introduction of the M4 Pro and Max chips, the more powerful, beefed-up versions designed for professionals.

Then, in 2025, we’d expect to see the new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro to get their M4 updates. The Studio and the Pro would bring the M4 Max and Ultra chips, the most powerful versions for the most power-demanding users. That’s an interesting one as well, because while the MacBook Air has received its M3 upgrade, the Studio, Pro, and even Mac mini haven’t received an M3 version at any point as yet.

Given the incredible power of the iPad Pro M4, it looks like the M4 chips are going to bring a massive boost to the Mac — although whether they’ll look any different is a completely different, as yet entirely unanswered question.

