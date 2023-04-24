The lowest ever Mac mini price will end in just a few hours — move fast

The M1 Mac mini has now been replaced but remains a good piece of microcomputing hardware. Its M1 silicon may not be the newest in the stable, but it's still plenty powerful. Its small chassis, while unchanged from the previous version, remains a very attractive package to stick under your monitor. Now, you can get it for an all-time low of $479 at B&H Photo for not only the best price we've ever seen on the little computer but a genuinely stunning saving of $220.

Don't delay, this offer is only going to last until the end of the day today – at the time of writing, that's less than nineteen hours!

Best ever price for the next few hours

(opens in new tab) Mac mini M1 | $699 $449 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) This is the best deal on the Mac mini we've ever seen – and it's likely that it will be a long time until we see it again. If ever. This is the base model, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, but that's plenty for the price. That counter continues to count, so make sure you get in there quickly so that you don't miss out.

If you're looking for an excellent first Mac, the Mac mini with M1 is an excellent option. This deal also makes it super affordable, with a $220 saving on full price – that makes it $130 less than the M2 variant, so you're saving big. The M1 chip is still a potent piece of hardware, and the latest version of the Mac mini is one of the best Macs we've ever used. B&H Photo has also put a timer on this deal – and once it stops counting, it's unlikely we'll ever see another price like this one, even on the older model. You'll need one of the best Mac monitors with this one as well, and while you get a keyboard in the box, we recommend grabbing one of the best mechanical keyboards for Mac.