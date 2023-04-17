Mac Studio refresh rumor eases fears the Mac Pro would kill it off

Apple's Mac Studio might not be a one-and-done product after all, with a new report claiming that Apple is not only working on a refreshed version — it's working on two of them.

The Mac Studio was first released more than a year ago in March of 2022 and rumors of a refresh have been hard to come by ever since. It was thought that Apple might have chosen to ditch the product and replace it with the first Apple silicon Mac Pro, but that now seems unlikely.

Instead, it's now been reported that the Mac Studio is very much alive and well with development underway. However, there is currently no indication of when the new Macs will be announced.

Two for the price of one

The Mac Studio was seen by some as a stop-gap product that was designed to fill the hole left by the lack of an Apple silicon Mac Pro. That wasn't helped when there were rumors that the launch of such a Mac could mean that there would be no M2 Ultra Mac Studio. Now, the machine that is arguably the best Mac for creatives who don't quite need whatever the Mac Pro will offer, looks set to get a refresh or two.

That's according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his weekly Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter, Gurman said that "there are also two Mac Studio follow-ups planned, but their timing is less clear." Gurman had been talking about Apple's plans for a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, an updated 24-inch iMac, and other products.

Gurman believes that there are plenty of new Macs arriving before the end of 2023 with others shipping in early 2024. At least some of these could debut at WWDC 2023 in June. That's the context behind the "less clear" nature of the Mac Studio timescale, suggesting we could be waiting a little longer.

The Mac Pro is one of those Macs that Gurman expects to arrive in early 2024 at the latest and that could help inform exactly what the Mac Studio will be if, as it now seems possible, it receives an unexpected refresh.