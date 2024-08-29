15-inch M3 MacBook Air returns to its lowest-ever price just before the new school year begins

The M3 MacBook Air is our favorite MacBook in the lineup, thanks to its space-saving design which is a massive boon for those on the go. The 15-inch model retains the slim chassis and small footprint but ups the screen size to make it more useful for different workloads and use cases.

Even better, the laptop is currently $250 off at Amazon, its lowest price ever. That brings the Mac down to $1,049 — only $50 than the full price of the M3 MacBook Air 13-inch. This deal is on all the color options as well, so you don't have to worry about buying it with a shade you don't like.

Save $250 on MacBook Air M3

MacBook Air M3 15-inch | $1,299 $1,049 at Amazon With more screen real estate than the smaller model, the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air gives you more space to work with when doing any kind of task. This is the lowest price we've seen on the laptop so far, and the $250 discount isn't all that common. Well worth the price for the power it offers.

We love a good MacBook deal here at iMore, and you won't find much better than this one. It's the perfect computer for college or school students, with the powerful M3 chip buzzing away in the background to handle large amounts of video and photo editing. The 15-inch screen is big and beautiful, with the keyboard being a clicky joy to type on.

You don't need much more computer than a MacBook Air (unless you work for like, Pixar or something), and the 15-inch MacBook Air strikes the perfect balance between portability and power. Just remember to wrap it up in one of the best cases for MacBook Air, and you'll be powering your way through homework, research papers, and more. Oh, and some games too (We won't tell anyone if you don't).