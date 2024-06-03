Every MacBook Air M2 on Amazon just dropped to a new low price — way before Prime Day begins

Every MacBook Air M2 can currently be bought for as little as $829 on Amazon — a perfect time to upgrade before Prime Day begins.

When we say every MacBook Air M2 model, we’re not kidding. Although you can buy a 256GB model with 8GB of memory for $829 , you could go to the next level and buy one with 512GB of storage for $1029 — that’s $179 off the normal price! Despite the fact you can buy the latest MacBook Air M3 , these are still some of the best MacBooks you can buy, especially for students thanks to this new lowest-ever price.

A bunch of Apple’s rumored new AI features in iOS 18 and macOS 15 are set to be announced at the WWDC keynote on June 10 . As these features are rumored to work only on Apple silicon models , like the MacBook Air M2, it could be a great opportunity to take advantage of these deals right now if you’re still holding onto that Intel MacBook.

MacBook Air M2 deals

MacBook Air M2 256GB | $999 $829 at Amazon It might not be the newest MacBook Air anymore, but it packs in plenty of power where it counts. Every model of this laptop is discounted, so if you’ve been thinking about buying one, now’s the time.

MacBook Air M2 512GB with AppleCare Plus | $1378 $1,138 at Amazon If you want to go all out and take advantage of this deal, you can’t go wrong with this laptop spec that also includes AppleCare Plus. This features unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection, subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $299 for other accidental damage. Ultimately, it’s a peace of mind purchase if you’re prone to dropping your devices.

Apple's MacBook Air M2 was announced at WWDC in June 2022 alongside the M2 chip, before being released later that month. In our review , we were full of praise for how much of a leap the laptop was compared to the M1 model. “If you need portable power, a great keyboard, and a beautiful and sturdily designed laptop, the new MacBook Air ticks practically every box.”

With every model heavily discounted, there’s no better time to buy a MacBook Air M2.