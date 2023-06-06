15-inch MacBook Air not for you? Apple just cut the 13-inch price by $100
A fantastic price for a great MacBook.
Yesterday at WWDC 2023, Apple unveiled a brand new 15-inch MacBook Air for customers who want the power and portability of its most popular computer, but in a slightly larger form factor.
The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display powered by M2 might have been the star of the show, were it not for the stunning announcement of the Apple Vision Pro headset.
In the chaos of WWDC, you might not have noticed another very exciting MacBook Air announcement, the news that Apple's popular and extremely capable 13-inch MacBook Air is now $100 cheaper, starting at $1,099.
13-inch MacBook Air gets a haircut
Apple announced during its keynote speech, and confirmed later via press release that "the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 gets a new starting price of $1,099 — $100 less than before — to deliver even more value and choice to everyone, from upgraders to first-time Mac customers."
In our expert opinion, the MacBook Air is already the best MacBook anyone can buy thanks to its affordability compared with the Pro, the blazing fast M2 chip, excellent battery life, and more. Now, with $100 shaved off its price tag the M2 MacBook Air 13-inch is even easier to recommend as the perfect portable computer if you don't need the extra screen real estate of the 15-inch model.
As noted, the new larger model comes with a 15.3-inch display that measures 2880 by 1864 pixels. Another upgrade comes by way of a six-speaker sound system and force-canceling woofers. Apple says this will deliver twice the bass depth and hopefully will reduce vibration coming from the speakers.
That 15-inch MacBook Air will also benefit from macOS Sonoma, the latest iteration of Apple's Mac software coming later this year. New features include some awesome desktop widgets, a new Gaming Mode, and more.
We're covering all the WWDC 2023 announcements live and as they happen. Don't miss all our Apple VR, iOS 17, macOS 14, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 news so far.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9