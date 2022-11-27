Apple's M1 Max MacBook Pro just got a huge $450 price cut

Apple has almost completed the transition of all of its computers to Apple Silicon now (we're still waiting on a new and improved Mac Pro), and it's fair to say things are going well.

Between huge performance gains, longer battery life, and the ability to run certain iPhone and iPad apps right on the Mac, the Apple Silicon revolution has been a successful one.

While the M1 got things rolling, Apple's MacBook Pros got even more powerful in 2021 with a hardware redesign and the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

While we've seen great discounts on the former, the M1 Max's high price had many wondering if we'd see any deals. After all, it's essentially like having a full desktop workstation in your rucksack.

B & H Photo has come through with the goods, though, and while it's still not cheap, there's a huge saving to be had on a couple of configurations.

Apple's most powerful laptop has up to $500 off

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Max | $3499 $3049 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) The most powerful laptop Apple has ever made, this configuration saves you $450 and includes an incredible 32-Core GPU, 1TB SSD, and 32GB of Unified RAM. The M1 Max features ten cores, too, and this laptop is ideal for developers, photographers, or video editors.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Max | $4899 $4399 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) You can save even more on this version of the MacBook Pro, which is the most fully-loaded option we've seen. There's a huge 4TB SSD, 64GB of unified RAM, and the aforementioned 32-core GPU and 10-core CPU.

The M1 Max is Apple's most powerful chip other than the M1 Ultra, which is found in the desktop Mac Studio. That means for laptop performance, nothing comes close.

We've put the chip through its paces, and it's a monster of a machine, not only outperforming the M1 chip that kickstarted the Apple Silicon shift but wiping the floor with the Intel chips that came before.

Aside from the huge performance gains, there's also a great keyboard that sees the return of function keys, a 1080p webcam (finally!), and the revival of MagSafe charging. Even the HDMI port is back, and the Liquid Retina XDR display is the best you'll find on any laptop.

In our 4.5-star review, we said: "Familiar, yet oh-so new, the latest MacBook Pro checks most of the boxes. Still, it's not for everyone, especially at its steep price points."

