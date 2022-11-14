MacBook Air M1 plunges to lowest-ever price again with $200 off, two weeks from Black Friday

The MacBook Air M1 is back again at its lowest price ever, with another monster discount at Amazon. This deal is one we've seen a few times this year, and each time it seems like it's the last - although with this one being so close to Black Friday, it could well be this time. The MacBook Air M1 was replaced by the MacBook Air M2 this year, so we could be looking at the end of the line for the faithful M1 version.

Being so close to Black Friday, it might be tempting to wait to see if the price drops any more - we'd advise against this. Stock may not last as long as the November 25 date, so it's well worth grabbing this one while it's hot. Don't forget to check out the best Black Friday MacBook deals if there's another MacBook you've got your eyes on.

MacBook Air back at lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 | $999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Is it the newest MacBook Air? No. Does it still hold up? Absolutely. The M1 chip is still a beast, and the MacBook Air uses it to its full capacity, running deceptively powerful apps in a very svelte and slim chassis. While the design may not be the most recent, it is still stunning. and with $200 off at the moment, this is the MacBook Air deal that you've been waiting for.

More MacBook deals: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M1 may have been around the block for a little while, but with its powerful M1 chip and super thin aluminum frame, the MacBook Air M1 is still to die for. One of the best MacBooks, it manages to balance performance and portability like little else - although it could still do with maybe double the memory.

If you're looking for the best MacBook Air deals then we know where to find all the best prices, and make sure you wrap your new MacBook in one of the best MacBook Air cases to keep it scratch free.