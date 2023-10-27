MacBook M1 returns to its lowest price ever, but only in one color
Big MacBook savings.
The MacBook Air is pretty much the only Apple device that still comes in that lovely Rose Gold shade, and now it's the cheapest MacBook that money can buy. Head over to Amazon now, and you could save $250 on the super slim MacBook.
This isn’t a new lowest price ever, but it does match the previous lowest price, and it’s one that is likely not to be beaten over Black Friday. With the event over a month away, it could well be that Amazon is clearing stock so that there’s none left over for the sale — so you’ll want to be quick with this one.
MacBook Air Lowest price
MacBook Air Rose Gold |
$999 $749 at Amazon
The MacBook Air in Rose Gold is a stunning computer, with plenty of power on tap. This price brings it down to its lowest price ever to make grabbing one a whole lot cheaper, even though Black Friday is now just around the corner.
The MacBook Air with M1 is still Apple’s thinnest and lightest laptop, and while it’s now been replaced with the excellent M2 models, it’s still a powerful portable companion. That M1 chip is a little powerhouse, and there’s plenty of RAM to make multitasking no problem at all.
If you’re a power user, you may want to look elsewhere, but for those who want a good, super portable laptop for browsing the web and getting a little work done it’s a great option. Powerful, compact, attractive — and now even more affordable. It might just be the best MacBook Black Friday deal we've seen so far.
Should you buy one just before Black Friday?
Black Friday is on the way, and with there will be loads of Black Friday Apple deals to be had — although this deal may well be worth snagging before then. Stock might not last, and given how low this price is, we can’t see it going much lower.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
Most Popular
By Kevin Lynch