MacBook M1 returns to its lowest price ever, but only in one color

By Tammy Rogers
published

The MacBook Air is pretty much the only Apple device that still comes in that lovely Rose Gold shade, and now it's the cheapest MacBook that money can buy. Head over to Amazon now, and you could save $250 on the super slim MacBook.

This isn’t a new lowest price ever, but it does match the previous lowest price, and it’s one that is likely not to be beaten over Black Friday. With the event over a month away, it could well be that Amazon is clearing stock so that there’s none left over for the sale — so you’ll want to be quick with this one.

MacBook Air Rose Gold | $999

MacBook Air Rose Gold | $999 $749 at Amazon

The MacBook Air in Rose Gold is a stunning computer, with plenty of power on tap. This price brings it down to its lowest price ever to make grabbing one a whole lot cheaper, even though Black Friday is now just around the corner.

The MacBook Air with M1 is still Apple’s thinnest and lightest laptop, and while it’s now been replaced with the excellent M2 models, it’s still a powerful portable companion. That M1 chip is a little powerhouse, and there’s plenty of RAM to make multitasking no problem at all.

If you’re a power user, you may want to look elsewhere, but for those who want a good, super portable laptop for browsing the web and getting a little work done it’s a great option. Powerful, compact, attractive — and now even more affordable. It might just be the best MacBook Black Friday deal we've seen so far. 

Should you buy one just before Black Friday?

Black Friday is on the way, and with there will be loads of Black Friday Apple deals to be had — although this deal may well be worth snagging before then. Stock might not last, and given how low this price is, we can’t see it going much lower.

