The new M2 MacBook Pro is now cheaper than the Air - save up to $200 right now

The MacBook Pro M2 didn't particularly break new ground with its design, but the M2 chip inside is a statement of intent from Apple as to where Apple Silicon is headed. Its aging chassis belies one of the most powerful laptop chips out there, and its extra cooling means it can perform slightly better than its sexier stablemate. This new price also brings it down to a more affordable level and one that might make you second guess whether you want looks or a little bit of extra power. If you want the biggest saving, the MacBook Pro M2 with 512GB SSD is now $1299.

Big savings on M2 MacBook Pro

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M2 512GB | $1499 now $1299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) There is money off all the storage options on the MacBook Pro M2, but the larger 512GB version has the bigger $200 saving. Either way, you're going to get a very solid laptop with a monster of a chip inside, letting you do some medium-load video editing alongside the usual web browsing and document creation. The MacBook Pro M2 is also the only place you're going to get that ever-controversial touch bar if you're interested.

The MacBook Pro M2 is a machine that confused a great many people. It features an old design that doesn't look remotely like last year's redesigned model and costs more than the newly redesigned MacBook Air M2. It also, at first glance, doesn't seem to justify the extra cost with any more than some cooling fans and function row replaced with a long, thin touch screen.

Of course, now that the Pro, in some cases, is cheaper than the equivalent Air, it becomes a little easier to recommend. On Amazon, the MacBook Air M2 with 512GB storage is still $1449 - while the MacBook Pro M2 is $1299. At that price point, unless you really want the slimmer laptop for space reasons, just grab the MacBook Pro.

