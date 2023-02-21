This sleek new MacBook stand doubles as a MagSafe charger for your iPhone

If you're anything like me, then you have a desk more cluttered than you care to admit. Your laptop sits by a screen, haphazardly placed so you can see both displays. Your iPhone, plugged in, lies somewhere in the midst of a mouse and keyboard mess, between your headphone cables and other assorted desk junk.

The Twelve South HiRise Pro looks to solve at least some of these issues for you. The stand features not only a place to lift your best MacBook above the desk but space for a MagSafe puck underneath so that you can charge your iPhone 14 while you work.

The HiRise Pro for MacBook is available for $99 from the HiRise website (opens in new tab).

Adjustable and sturdy

Twelve South makes some of the best MacBook stands and arms around, and this one is no different. It's made out of the same style of aluminum as your MacBook, so it'll fit in with your Apple Setup. It's compatible with everything from the MacBook Air M2 to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and it keeps that laptop up on an adjustable, sliding stand.

There's a rubber pad to protect your MacBook on the laptop arm segment of the stand, with the MagSafe charging area sitting below. There's a soft surface there as well, to make sure that your iPhone 14 Pro is kept safe from scratches too. You'll have to bring your own MagSafe charger, but it will fit super easily underneath.

At $99 it's not the cheapest stand out there, but the extra function from the MagSafe charger space seems well worth the extra price here. It can keep clutter on your desk down, and look extra premium while it's at it. It's a shame that it doesn't include an inbuilt MagSafe charger, but if you've already got one then you'll be home and dry.