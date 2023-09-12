Confirmed: Apple's macOS Sonoma comes to Macs on September 26

Apple announced macOS Sonoma back at WWDC on June 5 and it's been working its way through its beta program ever since. But there was no confirmation of when we should expect it to be made available to the public. That just changed.

Apple has just wrapped up its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro event and as part of the website refresh that followed we're learning all kinds of things about the new products announced today. We're also learning about products announced previously, including macOS Sonoma — specifically, its release date.

An updated macOS Sonoma preview page now confirms that the new software will arrive on September 26.

New macOS, coming soon

Apple's confirmation comes after it announced those new iPhones alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. And while there was no Mac news at the event, we do know when the updated software will arrive.

The macOS Sonoma update is going to bring with it a slew of new features, not least new widgets that can live on the Mac's desktop for the first time. Those widgets can include those built for the iPhone as well, so there are tons already available and ready to go.

Other improvements include changes to the Messages app, not least new search filters that make it easier to find what you're looking for.

There's plenty more, too. New PDF support brings the files to the Notes app, while individual notes can also be linked when related to make organization easier than ever before.

Gamers can look forward to a new Game mode, a feature that will make more resources available to the game by lowering the resources available to background tasks. AirPods and game controllers will also benefit from reduced wireless latency when Game mode is enabled.

The macOS Sonoma update isn't the only new software that Apple has been working on of course, with new updates coming to the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 15 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17and watchOS 10 coverage so far.