Pack your Mac with more storage with a $220, 10TB dual drive Western Digital deal

What's better than one external hard drive? Well, actually, probably a lot of things. But two external hard drives, one for your desk and one for on-the-go would certainly make the list.

For the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, Western Digital is pulling together a really tempting bundle, pulling together an on-the-go portable drive and a larger, capacious desktop drive for one low, low price. 10TB altogether, for just $219.98! (opens in new tab)

More storage, fewer dollars!

(opens in new tab) WD 6TB Elements Desktop Drive + 4TB My Passport Portable Drive | $449.99 now $219.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Combining two top-quality Western Digital drives in the form of the Elements Desktop and Passport Portable, this bundle offers 6TB and 4TB respectively for a 10TB total of USB 3.0 storage satisfaction. That's a saving of almost $230 against the usual combined price for both devices, and comes with the peace of mind that the Western Digital brand brings with it, given it's going to be storing your precious files, photos and documents.

Though storage space for the best Macs is growing, Apple has a tendency to make it very difficult, if not impossible, to upgrade internal storage capacities post-purchase, and makes the initial cost of storage mighty expensive too.

So if you don't want to be constantly juggling files and cloud storage services, an external drive or two is a must – especially on Apple's entry level machines.

While these drives aren't Thunderbolt or USB-C compatible (meaning some newer MacBooks might need a converter to plug them in), they are a cost-efficient way of adding plenty of terabytes of space to your system. That desktop drive is the perfect Time Machine companion for backups, while that portable one will be handy for carting files to and from parts of your house, across devices, and even to friends and workplaces.

