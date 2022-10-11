Pack your Mac with more storage with a $220, 10TB dual drive Western Digital deal
More terabytes for your buck with this Mac-friendly storage deal from Amazon.
What's better than one external hard drive? Well, actually, probably a lot of things. But two external hard drives, one for your desk and one for on-the-go would certainly make the list.
For the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, Western Digital is pulling together a really tempting bundle, pulling together an on-the-go portable drive and a larger, capacious desktop drive for one low, low price. 10TB altogether, for just $219.98! (opens in new tab)
More storage, fewer dollars!
WD 6TB Elements Desktop Drive + 4TB My Passport Portable Drive |
$449.99 now $219.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Combining two top-quality Western Digital drives in the form of the Elements Desktop and Passport Portable, this bundle offers 6TB and 4TB respectively for a 10TB total of USB 3.0 storage satisfaction. That's a saving of almost $230 against the usual combined price for both devices, and comes with the peace of mind that the Western Digital brand brings with it, given it's going to be storing your precious files, photos and documents.
Though storage space for the best Macs is growing, Apple has a tendency to make it very difficult, if not impossible, to upgrade internal storage capacities post-purchase, and makes the initial cost of storage mighty expensive too.
So if you don't want to be constantly juggling files and cloud storage services, an external drive or two is a must – especially on Apple's entry level machines.
While these drives aren't Thunderbolt or USB-C compatible (meaning some newer MacBooks might need a converter to plug them in), they are a cost-efficient way of adding plenty of terabytes of space to your system. That desktop drive is the perfect Time Machine companion for backups, while that portable one will be handy for carting files to and from parts of your house, across devices, and even to friends and workplaces.
Of course, we're tracking all the best deals around as well, like the best MacBook Pro deals and more. And make sure you stick around on iMore - we'll be letting you know about all the best deals as they happen!
Looking for something different? Be sure to track our live Prime Early Access sale round up.
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of iMore, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and commercial campaigns, ensuring iMore delivers the in-depth, accurate and timely Apple content its readership deservedly expects. You'll never see him without his iPad Pro, and he loves gaming sessions with his buddies via Apple Arcade on his iPhone 13 Pro, but don't expect him to play with you at home unless your Apple TV is hooked up to a 4K HDR screen and a 7.1 surround system.
Living in London in the UK, Gerald was previously Editor of Gizmodo UK, and Executive Editor of TechRadar, and has covered international trade shows including Apple's WWDC, MWC, CES and IFA. If it has an acronym and an app, he's probably been there, on the front lines reporting on the latest tech innovations. Gerald is also a contributing tech pundit for BBC Radio and has written for various other publications, including T3 magazine, GamesRadar, Space.com, Real Homes, MacFormat, music bible DIY, Tech Digest, TopTenReviews, Mirror.co.uk, Brandish, Kotaku, Shiny Shiny and Lifehacker. Gerald is also the author of 'Get Technology: Upgrade Your Future', published by Aurum Press, and also holds a Guinness world record on Tetris. For real.
