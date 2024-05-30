Samsung ViewFinity S6 plummets to lowest-ever price — save $350 now on the perfect ultrawide Mac companion
A beautiful Mac deserves a beautiful screen.
If you’re looking for something to get the most out of the best Macbooks, Samsung’s ViewFinity S6 has just seen a steep drop in its price, making right now the perfect time to get that second monitor. However, this isn’t just a great second monitor, it’s also the perfect first choice, thanks to realistic color, built-in speakers, and a multitude of other extra features.
Right now at Amazon, you can pick up the ViewFinity S6 for $350 off its original price — a 44% discount. This is the lowest ever price we’ve seen for this monitor and an absolute steal if you’re in the market for a new one. The model we have picked is 34 inches, curved, and includes built-in speakers and Thunderbolt 4 as an extra, but the flat 34-inch S5 model is also on sale, as is the 32-inch flat ViewFinity S6. Samsung’s ViewFinity range is very impressive and you won’t be let down regardless of which model you go for.
A great monitor deal
Samsung ViewFinity 34-inch curved monitor with Thunderbolt 4 | $779.99 $449.99 at Amazon
This 34-inch curved monitor is an absolute beast, with QHD resolution, HDR10, and a whole host of connectivity options like a Display Port, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI. Thanks to the ability to swap between sources at any moment and built-in charging capabilities, it can even function like a mini-hub on your desk.
Though not 4K, the QHD resolution is sure to impress, and a mixture of a 100HZ refresh rate and AMD FreeSync make it surprisingly good for gaming. If you’re looking to play the best Mac games, this is an excellent way to do so. With built-in speakers, you won’t even need to buy anything to get sound out of your media.
Perhaps the most interesting part of this monitor is the curved screen. Apart from just looking cool, you get a better field of view in games, less screen glare, and it can be a bit more comfortable to stare at, especially as they start to get to the bigger sizes.
