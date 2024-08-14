Still waiting for a bigger iMac? Your patience might pay off, as Apple continues development

Have you been waiting patiently for a larger iMac? Good news, Apple is reportedly still developing a larger all-in-one desktop computer.

In his latest Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, top analyst Mark Gurman wrote, "A larger iMac remains something Apple is exploring," That's great news for those of us who have been waiting for a larger iMac since Gurman hinted at Apple's plans to develop one last year.

With rumors of an M4 iMac coming later this year, the stars could align for a star-studded iMac lineup before 2024 comes to a close. Gurman also stated that he wasn't sure if the larger iMac would use Apple's M4 chip and that would make sense if the development is still in early stages.

His initial report last year claimed, Apple was developing an iMac with a display larger than 30-inches, so it's nice to hear that Apple still has the behemoth in its plans.

A larger iMac — iMore's take

For years now, iMac fans have been forced to use the colorful 24-inch options Apple offers. Don't get me wrong, the retro-inspired design is a thing of beauty but 24 inches just isn't big enough for a power user. It can often feel cramped and using multiple windows can become very cumbersome — I should know, I bought one just because it was yellow.

As someone who uses multiple displays for work, I could never solely rely on 2. 4-inch monitor and I've been hoping for a larger iMac for a while. This new report gives fuel to those of us who are holding out for Apple to add another iMac to the best Macs in its lineup. After all, it has been two years since the company discontinued the iMac Pro.

