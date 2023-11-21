The best Mac desktop deals this Black Friday — Mac mini, iMac, Mac Studio
Which deal is right for you?
Black Friday is the best time to pick up a deal on a Mac. With huge savings and the best offers you'll see all year, there is plenty to get excited about when choosing your next desktop Mac.
We've gone through hundreds of deals and picked out the best desktop Mac offerings for Black Friday, and the best bit is you don't have to wait until November 24th to pick one up.
The best Mac desktop deals available right now
Mac mini M2 |
$599 $499 at Amazon
Under $500 for one of iMore's favorite Macs, what a deal! This Mac mini M2 deal also extends across the range if you want to upgrade your Mac as well – there are significant savings if you want to add more storage or RAM.
M3 iMac | $
1499 $1419 at Amazon
The brand new M3 iMac is already discounted as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale. If you're looking for an all-in-one offering, this is the Mac for you. Save $90 or 5% on the 10-core GPU model with this deal.
Mac Studio M2 Max | $
1999 $1799 at B&H Photo
The Mac Studio is one of Apple's most powerful desktop computers. This B&H Photo offer is $200 off for an M2 Max with 32GB of ram and a 512GB SSD.
