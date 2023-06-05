The MacBook Air 15-inch is official, and it's powered by M2

It may traditionally be a software show, but that hasn't stopped Apple's WWDC 2023 from dropping some hardware surprises into the mix too — including the freshly announced, brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air.

The long-rumored new addition to the MacBook Air lineup adds two extra inches to the screen size of the existing MacBook Air M2 model, which has a screen measuring 13.6 inches.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air comes in multiple colors and features a 15.3-inch display with 5mm borders for a great look. You'll also benefit from a 1080p camera up top, while inside you'll get up to 50% more battery life than competing Windows laptops. That means that up to 18 hours of battery life will be offered. Need to charge? That's where MagSafe and USB-C charging comes in.

Speaking of ports, the MacBook Air comes with two Thunderbolt ports included.

In terms of specifications, the M2 chip comes with 8- and 10-core configurations with options for up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of fast SSD.

Apple says that the M2 15-inch MacBook Air comes with a three-mic array and a new six-speaker array for audio fans, while "force-canceling woofers" ensure that that deep bass sounds great even without headphones.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air comes in at $1,299, while the 13-inch model has seen its price fall to just $1099 as a result.

We're covering all the WWDC 2023 announcements live and as they happen. Don't miss all our Apple VR, iOS 17, macOS 14, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 analysis so far.