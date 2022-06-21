The new king MacBook Air (2022) Still powerful MacBook Air (2020) Apple's best-selling Mac has received a fresh update for 2022! The latest MacBook Air offers a new design, an all-new Apple M2 chip, MagSafe charging, and more. From $1,199 at Apple Pros M2 chip

Larger display

MagSafe charging port

Four color choices

1080p FaceTime HD camera Cons Price hike

Same storage options

Current availability could be a concern This machine includes a still-speedy M1 processor and offers the same battery life and storage capacity as the newer model. Still, it's now dated compared to the 2022 version. From $999 at Amazon Pros Light and compact

M1 is still a powerful chip

Display isn't much smaller

Cheaper

Same battery life Cons Older model

720p FaceTime camera

No MagSafe

The MacBook Air is Apple's best-selling Mac, and our favorite Mac. When a new version arrives, it's big news. The 2022 MacBook Air is a significant update vs. the previous model, the MacBook Air (2020). Besides offering a more powerful chip, the 2022 model comes in a new design with a bigger and better display. The MacBook Air (2022) also sees the return of the MagSafe charging port and more, like an updated FaceTime camera. None of this means you shouldn't consider the older model. In some cases, the 2020 version might be the laptop for you. Let's take a look at the differences so you can decide.

MacBook Air (2022) vs. MacBook Air (2020): Key differences

Although there are clear differences between the MacBook Air (2022) and MacBook Air (2020), it's amazing how similar they are in key areas such as storage capacity and battery life. The older model could be a better choice depending on your most important preferences. Take a look:

MacBook Air 2022 MacBook Air 2020 Cost From $1,199 From $999 Colors Midnight

Starlight

Space Gray

Silver Space Gray

Silver

Gold Display Size 13.6-inch (diagonal) Liquid Retina display 13.3-inch Retina display Resolution 2560 by 1664 pixels 2560 by 1600 pixels Brightness 500 nits 400 nits CPU 8-core Apple M2 chip 8-core Apple M1 chip GPU Up to 10-core 7-core RAM 8GB

16GB

24GB 8GB

16GB Storage 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera 720p FaceTime HD camera Sound Four-speaker sound system Stereo speakers Audio support Dolby Atmos

Spatial Audio Dolby Atmos Ports Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, headphone jack Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, headphone jack Battery Adapters 30W USB-C Power Adapter (included with M2 with 8-core GPU)

35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter (included with M2 with 10-core GPU and 512GB storage, configurable with M2 with 8-core GPU)

Fast-charge capable with available 67W USB-C Power Adapter 30W USB-C Power Adapter Battery life Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours MagSafe Yes No Dimensions 0.44 x 11.97 x 8.46 inches 0.63 x 11.97 x 8.36 inches Weight 2.7 pounds 2.8 pounds

Despite the impressive specs of the latest MacBook Air, you can see here that the older version still has a lot to offer — starting with a less expensive price. So the question here is, how many bells and whistles do you need?

MacBook Air (2022) vs. MacBook Air (2020) A game-changing design

The latest MacBook Air introduces a flat design and looks similar to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models from 2021. The older MacBook Air offers a wedge design that sets it apart from other MacBooks. In addition, the new design enabled Apple to add a MagSafe charging port and a slightly bigger and better display. This time, the MacBook Air has a 13.6-inch (diagonal) Liquid Retina display versus the 13.3-inch (diagonal) Retina display found on the older model. The Liquid Retina display offers 2560 by 1664 pixels with 500 nits brightness vs. the 2560 by 1600 pixels and 400 nits found on the 2020 version. The newer display also comes with a better 1080p FaceTime HD camera and screen notch, featured on the two largest MacBook Pro models as well.

Design-wise, the MacBook Air (2022) also includes two new colors: Midnight and Starlight, which replaced the Gold colorway found on the 2020 model. Both models are also offered in traditional Space Gray and silver.

MacBook Air (2022) vs. MacBook Air (2020) M2 performance better all around

One of the biggest reasons to choose the latest MacBook Air over the previous model is the transition from the Apple M1 chip to the Apple M2 chip. The next-generation silicon means more speed and power efficiency thanks to a more powerful 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. As a result, Apple says the M2 is up to 1.4 times faster than the M1 model, although battery life remains the same, up to 18 hours between charges for both.

Specifically, Apple claims the M2 offers 1.4x faster video editing performance, 1.2 times speedier image filters and effects performance, 1.3 times faster gaming, 1.6 times faster scene edit detection, 1.4 times speedier photo stitching, three times faster video transcode performance, and 1.2 times faster image upscaling. However, these numbers assume you purchase a MacBook Air (2022) with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 24GB of RAM. In tests, Apple compared that model with a MacBook Air (2020) with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16GB of RAM. Both had a maximum of 2TB of storage.

MacBook Air (2022) vs. MacBook Air (2020): Price changes

The MacBook Air (2022) still represents the least expensive MacBook around. Unfortunately, the starting price has increased by $200, with the entry-level version clocking in at $1,199 vs. $999 for the older model. This means the all-new 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022), still starting at $1,299, is now just $100 more than the least expensive MacBook Air. The price differences on both sides are nothing to scoff at and could make it harder to make a decision on which MacBook is the one right for you. Throw in the likely discounts we'll soon be seeing on the MacBook Air (2020), and the choice could prove even more difficult to make.

Another point: Continued worldwide shortages could mean there's limited supply for the MacBook Air (2022) — at least for a few weeks or months.

MacBook Air (2022) vs. MacBook Air (2020): Which one should you get?

The MacBook Air (2022) is the better choice for most folks, even at a higher price than the previous model. This laptop offers a fresh design, a better Apple M2 chip, a larger display, MagSafe, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and more. However, if you're less concerned about speed and performance updates, don't understand why MagSafe is oh-so-cool, need a MacBook now, and don't want to wait, or want to simply save some cash, there's absolutely nothing wrong with selecting the older model. This also applies if you're considering upgrading to the new Air (2022). If the 2020 MacBook Air still works for you, you should stick with it — after all, it still contains Apple silicon, offers the same battery life and storage availability, and comes with a well-received wedge design.

