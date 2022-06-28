The 14-inch MacBook Pro is the perfect portable computer for many professional users. It's small enough to slip into a bag, powerful enough to trounce many desktops, and beautifully designed. It's also extremely expensive, so when Amazon offers the MacBook Pro 14-inch for $1,799, you take notice!

If you've been eyeing up the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB of Ram, then now is the time to grab one. Amazon has chopped $200 off full price, making it now $1,799. That is a lot of MacBook for the money and brings it slightly closer to an upgraded MacBook Pro 2022.

The MacBook Pro 2021 is Apple's most impressive portable Mac to date. Their displays are a choice between a 14-inch and 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR, both featuring a 120hz refresh rate thanks to ProMotion. Powering those screens is a monster of Apple silicon - the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

Apple's M1 chips were already impressive when they popped them in the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro 13-inch, but when they added the 'Max' and 'Pro' monikers to the end they made their redesigned MacBook Pro lineup effectively portable desktops. The M1 Pro offers the power users need to edit video and photos, as well as render 3D models on the go. For many, the 2021 Pro machines brought the Pro back to the Pro line.

If you want to get the really hefty RAM and M1 options, then you're going to have to go to Apple's website where you can spec your own machine - bear in mind that the better options will cost you quite the premium. The highest spec MacBook Pro 14-inch will cost you an eye-watering $5,899.

If you're waiting for Prime Day and the deals that may come over those two, glorious days, then head over to our Prime Day MacBook deals page.