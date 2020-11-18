It's only been a real thing that people could buy for a week, but there are already discounts on Apple's new MacBook Pro with M1 . And while they're not big discounts, it's still nice to see them for a product that was just announced a week ago, and is only now starting to arrive on customers' doorsteps. This new deal goes great with some of the best Apple Black Friday deals already out there

Right now, you can get either the entry-level or step-up version of the MacBook Pro for $50 off at Amazon. That might not seem like a big deal when we're talking about a machine that starts at $1,300, but this early in the product's life, I think you're lucky to get any discount at all.

MacBook Pro with M1 The MacBook Pro with M1 leaps ahead of its predecessor (and some of it's "more powerful" brethren) in both performance and battery life with the first Apple system-on-a-chip made exclusively for the Mac. From $1,249 at Amazon

If you'd like to take advantage of this deal, you have one choice to make: 256GB of storage or 512GB. Both models are $50 off. Both models also come with an Apple M1 with 8GB of unified memory and an eight-core GPU. At this time, Amazon does not appear to offer a configuration with 16GB of memory.

The MacBook Pro with M1 is one of three products running on the Apple M1 system-on-a-chip, the first such system to run in a Mac. The M1 puts the CPU, memory, GPU, Neural Engine, and image signal processor (ISP) all in a single chip, achieving astounding performance even though the Macs it currently powers are relatively low-end compared to other Macs.

The chip is built on TSMC's 5nm process, leading to massive power efficiency increases versus Apple's Intel-based computers. It also features unified memory as part of its architecture, which means the pool of memory (8GB in this case) is shared across the entire system, like the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, and data doesn't have to be copied over between the technologies of the system-on-a-chip. This also reduces the need for swap from the SSD, which is good because constant swapping can decrease your drive's lifespan.

It also helps the MacBook Pro boast battery life never seen in a Mac. You can get up to 20 hours of video playback on the MacBook Pro with M1, and 17 hours of web browsing over Wi-Fi.

As for the MacBook Pro itself, this model remains fairly unchanged compared to its predecessor, except for the M1 chip. It still has two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports (though now those ports support USB 4), and it's still equipped with the scissor switch Magic Keyboard. And while it has a limit of 16GB of memory and 2TB of storage, the model available on Amazon is limited to 8GB and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

It's a very similar computer to the new MacBook Air, which has the same M1 chip but without a fan to actively cool it. The fan in the MacBook Pro allows the M1 to sustain peak performance for longer, making more intensive tasks like editing photos and videos, making music, and playing games a better fit for the Pro machine.

If you're looking for more information about the latest MacBook Pro, be sure to check out our guide to the MacBook Pro with M1 for everything you might want to know. And if you're interested in another one of Apple's new machines, keep an eye out for the Best M1 Mac deals for discounts on the new MacBook Air and Mac mini.