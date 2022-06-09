It wasn't that long ago when the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) felt more like the iOS show. Sure the company also announced updates to macOS (once called OS X) at the annual developer event, but for the most part, most of the sizzle was left for iPhone. That began to change at WWDC 2019 when Cupertino revealed the new software-development tool, Catalyst, then went into overdrive a year later with the arrival of macOS 11 Big Sur and Apple silicon.

The recently announced macOS 13 Ventura update, like its predecessor, macOS 12 Monterey, isn't as groundbreaking as Big Sur. It doesn't need as so much of what has reenergized Mac is happening on the hardware side. The recently released Mac Studio, alongside last year's MacBook Pro lineup, has made huge splashes. That positive wave should continue once the refresh of Apple's top-selling Mac, the MacBook Air, begins arriving in stores.

More discovered about Ventura

Circling back around to Ventura, I've already highlighted the update's most prominent new features and the ones many might have missed after this week's keynote address. After spending a few days with the first Ventura developers beta, I've made even more discoveries worth mentioning about the update. These findings, perhaps, aren't as sexy as earlier ones. And yet, they continue to add to the picture that Ventura is much more substantial than many of us initially believed.

More Safari changes

If you've read any of my articles in recent years about Safari, you already know I've been less than impressed with the many changes Apple has brought to the native web browser for Mac. Fortunately, things have become much more stable in Ventura, and the company has elected not to introduce that many new features this time. However, of the changes Apple did make, a few stand out.

In Ventura, Apple's adding Shared Tab Groups, which makes it possible to share a set of tabs with friends. In addition, these Tab Groups offer different start pages, which you can customize with a fresh background image and favorites. Safari has also picked up extensions syncing, so you can automatically install the same extensions across all your supported devices.

More about Stage Manager to love

Stage Manager has fast become my favorite feature on Mac and iPad. It provides a new way to organize open apps and windows. However, one Stage Manager feature that hasn't been well reported is the grouping option. With drag and drop, you can easily create app sets to work on multiple apps simultaneously.

Facetime Live Captions

A feature exclusive to M1/M2 Macs can automatically generate transcriptions for deaf or hard-of-hearing attendees. The Live Captions tool work with conversations, audio, and video.

Clock App is here!

It took a co-worker to tell me Apple has finally brought the iOS/iPad Clock App to macOS. The news surprised me as I thought it was already available on Mac. Regardless, the gorgeous Clock we've grown to love looks fantastic here and offers many great features. These include setting world clocks, timers, and alarms, extending Clock functionality for shortcuts, and Ask Siri integration.