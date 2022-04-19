Magic Johnson says that he didn't watch his new Apple TV+ docuseries until its world premiere for fear of getting too involved in its creation.

Variety reports that Johnson, speaking on the red carpet during the premiere for They Call Me Magic, was concerned that he might cause the series to never air if he got involved. He blamed his perfectionist nature as the reason for avoiding watching it until it was too late to make changes.

With "They Call Me Magic," though, the Olympic gold medalist admitted that he'd abstained from watching the docuseries before the premiere event because he feared that his perfectionism would lead him to interfere with the process. "It would never come out," he laughed. "I'm just a perfectionist. I want everything to be done the right way, so that's why I didn't see it. I let the professionals do their job."

Johnson's wife, Cookie Johnson, also said that her husband often doesn't even watch the interviews that he gives. But that was all about to change.