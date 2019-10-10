Apple is relocating its Maine Apple Store according to a new report. The store will reopen on October 12 at 10:00 a.m.

The store, Apple Maine Mall, will relocate to the unit vacated by Abercrombie & Fitch near the center of Maine Mall.

9to5Mac notes that Apple began renovating the store as soon as the previous tenants left back in July. The new Apple Store is expected to look very similar to others that have gone through similar work in recent months including The Woodlands. That means that visitors can expect a large video wall as well as dedicated spaces for Today at Apple and other in-store events.