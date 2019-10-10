What you need to know
- Apple's Maine store is being relocated to a larger unit.
- The store will open on October 12.
- This is the latest store to move or be refreshed.
Apple is relocating its Maine Apple Store according to a new report. The store will reopen on October 12 at 10:00 a.m.
The store, Apple Maine Mall, will relocate to the unit vacated by Abercrombie & Fitch near the center of Maine Mall.
9to5Mac notes that Apple began renovating the store as soon as the previous tenants left back in July. The new Apple Store is expected to look very similar to others that have gone through similar work in recent months including The Woodlands. That means that visitors can expect a large video wall as well as dedicated spaces for Today at Apple and other in-store events.
The existing Maine Apple Store has been in service for more than 11 years and will remain open until the new store is ready to start accepting customers. At that point it will be closed down and left for a new tenant to take over.
If you attend the new store opening we'd love to hear from you! Reach out, and if you have any photos to share be sure to send them on over, too!