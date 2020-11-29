If you have been considering picking up a portable projector to make movie night happen anywhere, Amazon has a solid Cyber Monday sale going on right now for the Xgimi Mogo Pro. The projector packs in all of the features you would expect out of a portable projector and some that really take the Xgimi Mogo Pro to the next level and truly sets it apart.

Packs an i7?! Xgimi Mogo Pro Mini Portable Projector Android TV on a projector?! The Xgimi Mogo Pro supports 1080p projection, includes two Harmon Kardon speakers in the casing, comes packed with a 10,400 mAh battery, and has Android TV built right in. $439 at Amazon