If you have been considering picking up a portable projector to make movie night happen anywhere, Amazon has a solid Cyber Monday sale going on right now for the Xgimi Mogo Pro.
The projector packs in all of the features you would expect out of a portable projector and some that really take the Xgimi Mogo Pro to the next level and truly sets it apart.
Packs an i7?!
Xgimi Mogo Pro Mini Portable Projector
Android TV on a projector?!
The Xgimi Mogo Pro supports 1080p projection, includes two Harmon Kardon speakers in the casing, comes packed with a 10,400 mAh battery, and has Android TV built right in.
The Xgimi Mogo Pro is a mini portable projector that you can use to create movie night on any wall you come across. The projector supports 1080P FHD with 2K/4K inputs supported as well, providing 225% clearer and sharper images than most other 720p projectors. The 300 ANSI Lumens brightness will create a vibrant picture in even dimmer environments, and its 10000+ point autofocus ensures every inch of the picture is in focus - not just the middle.
The projector also serves as its own audio source as well, packing two Harman Kardon speakers to deliver powerful but balanced sound. For times when just want to listen to music, the Mogo Pro can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker or regular speaker with its 3.5mm audio jack. The 10,400 mAh built-in battery will give you up to 2 hours of playtime or 8 hours of music playback on a single charge.
The Xgimi Mogo Pro has Android TV built right into it, letting you download apps from Google Play Store, search with Google Assistant, and control your smart home with your voice using the included remote.
