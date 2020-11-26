If you've been curious about the Raspberry Pi, I won't blame you. This tiny computer can accomplish so much with so little; it's a miracle of modern technology. The good news? The LABISTS Raspberry Pi Starter kit is on sale for Black Friday, meaning you have no reason not to jump into the world of Raspberry Pi.

This starter kit comes with everything you need to make your first Raspberry Pi computer — even an instruction manual — so you can start tinkering around with your new Raspberry Pi 4.

LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit | 30% off at Amazon The LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit is equipped with everything you'll need to build your first mini PC. From the pre-loaded microSD card to multiple heat sinks and a minimalistic-looking case with access to your I/O, this deal is hard to beat. $85 at Amazon

A world of possibilities

As I said before, this kit is fully stocked with everything you could need to make the perfect little tiny computer. LABISTS includes the Raspberry Pi 4 board itself, a black case with the necessary I/O ports, three heat sinks, a fan, two micro HDMI cables, an SD card reader, and even a 32GB microSD card. Plus, the microSD card has Raspbian OS pre-loaded on it — this kit is truly ready to be built right out of the box.

If you need some inspiration on just what you can do with a Raspberry Pi, take a look around. There are tons of Rasberry Pi focused communities — like on Reddit — that are always showing off new builds. People make robots, special controllers for flight simulators, webcams, and so much more. One of our favorite things to do with a Raspberry Pi is to make retro consoles to play all your favorite old school games. You can even learn how to make your own SNES Classic using Raspberry Pi, and this starter kit has pretty much everything you need to do it.

The LABISTS Kit is one of the best Black Friday Raspberry Pi deals we've seen, and at 30% off, it provides an insane amount of value. Depending on what you plan on using your Raspberry Pi for, the one thing you might want to do is get one of the best Raspberry Pi screens. It will likely make the setup go a little smoother.

Once you've grabbed your Raspberry Pi, don't forget there are a ton of Apple Black Friday deals to jump on this year. Whether you want a new iPad, iPhone, or Apple Watch, be sure to get the best deals you can for Black Friday.