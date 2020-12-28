Reported by The Sun, Mariah Carey is in talks with Apple to bring a sequel of her Christmas special to Apple TV+ next year. Despite the production costing over $4 million to make this year, it will apparently have an "unlimited" budget for 2021, according to the report.

Carey originally planned on the special being a one-time event, but its popularity has driven the artist and Apple back together to talk about another one.

We can reveal her festive show on Apple TV+, which included stars like Ariana Grande, was such a hit Mariah is already in talks about a follow up next year. An insider said: "Mariah created the Christmas special for Apple as a one-off but it was a runaway hit.

According to the report, the special hit number one in over a hundred countries, something that neither Apple nor Carey's team expected.

"No one could have predicted its success and it went to No1 in their charts in over 100 countries. Bosses at Apple now want to secure her for another special show next year. Mariah's team are, of course, completely behind it and everyone is going to do what they can to make it happen ... They spent over £4million on this year's show but next year this could go even higher. Apple know the worth of Mariah and are willing to splash the cash to make a follow-up even bigger and better."

The special is streaming now on Apple TV+ and well worth the watch. It features performances from Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and more.