One of the signature elements of Mario Kart games is items that can either boost or protect your kart or be used to mess with your opponents. That's also the case in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, an AR game that allows you to use your Nintendo Switch to navigate cars around your home.

While the game doesn't release until October 16, these are the items in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit that have already been revealed. While not all of the effects are known, we expect them to be pretty similar to what you'd find in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, so we've listed those here. We'll be updating this list once the game releases so be sure to preorder your copy now and check back here for updates.

All items in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Image Name Description
Mklhc Banana Banana Causes karts that hit it to spin out and protects the kart from items.
Mklhc Blooper Blooper Sprays ink at all karts in an area, reducing their visibility.
Mklhc Bob Omb Bob-omb Once thrown or dropped, it will explode after a short time and knock over any kart in its blast radius.
Mklhc Boomerang Flower Boomerang Flower Players will get three attacks that will hit all karts in its path.
Mklhc Bullet Bill Bullet Bill Transforms your kart into Bullet Bill to let you blast through the course without steering.
Mklhc Chain Chomp Chain Chomp Pulls the kart forward while smashing into other karts in its path.
Mklhc Coin Coin Gives the player a small boost and two bonus coins.
Mklhc Golden Mushroom Golden Mushroom Boost your kart's speed for a short time.
Mklhc Lightning Bolt Lightning Bolt Shrinks and slows your opponents' karts and causes them to drop their items.
Mklhc Mushroom Mushroom Speeds up your kart.
Mklhc Red Shell Red Shell Stops the closest kart in front of you.
Mklhc Spiny Shell Spiny Shell Knocks over all karts between you and the racer in first place.
Mklhc Star Star Gives you a speed boost and immunity to all terrain and items.
Mklhc Triple Banana Triple Banana Surrounds your kart with bananas that protect you from attacks.
Mklhc Triple Mushroom Triple Mushroom Orbits your kart and provides three speed boosts.

Players can have two items at a time so look out as you race around to grab the best items in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit to take you to first place. Check back here after the game releases for updates.

