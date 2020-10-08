One of the signature elements of Mario Kart games is items that can either boost or protect your kart or be used to mess with your opponents. That's also the case in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, an AR game that allows you to use your Nintendo Switch to navigate cars around your home.

While the game doesn't release until October 16, these are the items in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit that have already been revealed. While not all of the effects are known, we expect them to be pretty similar to what you'd find in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, so we've listed those here. We'll be updating this list once the game releases so be sure to preorder your copy now and check back here for updates.

All items in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit