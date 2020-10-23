Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a fun new AR racing game that allows you to compete with Bowser Jr. and the other Koopalings. If you happen to have multiple karts and multiple Nintendo Switch consoles handy, you can also host a race with other players. Afterall, racing is more fun when you've got real people to compete against. Having issues starting a multiplayer race? I'm here to help. Here's everything you need to know about Mario Kart Live multiplayer as well as how to set up a multiplayer Mario Kart Live race.

How many people can play at once? Mario Kart Live supports up to four players. Each person will need their own kart and their own Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite in order for multiplayer to be an option. Does Mario Kart Live have online multiplayer? No, Mario Kart Live is strictly a local offline experience. There are no leaderboards and there is no way to play with others online.