Marshall has today unveiled its brand new Mode II in-ear headphones, featuring 25 hours of playtime, customizable EQ, and more!

As it seeks to challenge the Best True Wireless Earbuds on the market, including Apple's own AirPods and AirPods Pro, Marshall has designed its brand new Mode II in-ear headphones to feature "signature sound", 25 hours of playtime, an ergonomic fit, true-wireless technology, customizable EQ, and a portable charging case. From Marshall:

Built for all-day listening, Mode II in-ear headphones are ergonomically designed to fit securely and comfortably. Customize your fit with adjustable ear tips so you can listen for hours without your ears getting tired. Touchresponsive earbuds allow you to easily control your music, answer calls and more. With its durable rubberised finish, IPX4 water-resistance rating and charging case, Mode II is the ultimate travel companion.

Weighing in at $179, the Mode II headphones come with custom 6mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 20 Hz - 20 kHz, with each earbud weighing in at less than five grams.

Marshall also announced a new 'Never Stop listening' campaign with Iggy Pop. From Marshall:

For more than half a century, it has been Marshall's mission to always be listening –to the ones that no one else would listen to, the rebels and the misfits. It has always been and will always be Marshall's ambition to make these voices heard. With this as the driving force, Marshall introduces their new campaign with Iggy Pop that not only explores their rich history of working within emerging and rebellious countercultures of the past, but also the way that Marshall continues to influence and support new voices. This campaign aims to highlight the importance of listening in all its forms, and the way that listening shapes the world and influences perspective. Marshall is still listening, still pushing forward and still working to amplify the voices of today.

Marshall's new Mode II headphones will be available from March 18, and pre-orders are available from Marshall from today. We'll have our own review dropping very soon. Spoiler alert: they sound real good.

Pre-order Marshall's Mode II headphones