In the latest Nintendo Direct, the game's director Masahiro Sakurai announced that the newest Super Smash Bros. DLC fighters would be Pyra and Mythra, who made their first debut in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

In the recent presentation in which Pyra and Mythra were showcased, some new Mii Fighter costumes were announced. Most of these costumes were themed after the Monster Hunter franchise, in anticipation of the launch of Monster Hunter Rise on the Nintendo Switch.

The costumes included Hunter Equipment (Swordfighter), Rathalos Equipment (Swordfighter) and Felyne (Hat).