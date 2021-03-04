What you need to know
- Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 were showcased as Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters.
- Masahiro Sakurai also announced various Mii Fighter costumes.
- The Mii Fighter costumes were inspired by various Capcom games, such as Monster Hunter Ultimate.
In the latest Nintendo Direct, the game's director Masahiro Sakurai announced that the newest Super Smash Bros. DLC fighters would be Pyra and Mythra, who made their first debut in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.
In the recent presentation in which Pyra and Mythra were showcased, some new Mii Fighter costumes were announced. Most of these costumes were themed after the Monster Hunter franchise, in anticipation of the launch of Monster Hunter Rise on the Nintendo Switch.
The costumes included Hunter Equipment (Swordfighter), Rathalos Equipment (Swordfighter) and Felyne (Hat).
Another Mii Fighter costume was shown from Capcom's Ghosts 'n Goblins, which ended up being Arthur, a Swordfighter Mii Fighter costume.
The Mii fighter costumes have been released alongside Pyra and Mythra, and will cost $0.75 USD per costume. While no Pyra and Mythra amiibo were showcased, Sakurai did mention that he often provides the amiibo design team with 3D figures for inspiration. There was no mention of whether Pyra and Mythra would each get their own amiibo. We will definitely let you know if any amiibo are announced.
