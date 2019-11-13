One of the many perks of being a tech writer is getting to experience cutting-edge products from companies. While I'll never deny being among the first who must try the latest goodies from behemoths like Apple, I remain enchanted by the newest wares from boutique brands such as New York-based, Master & Dynamic. In recent weeks, the audio company introduced two new truly wireless earphones. Admittedly, the colorful and less expensive MW07 Go largely failed to excite me. However, as I noted in my review, much of the criticism came after I inevitably compared the MW07 Go with the new MW07 Plus earbuds. The MW07 Plus earphones are among the best noise-canceling headsets I've put through the paces to date. And yes, they are worthy as just as much praise as Apple's AirPods Pro, as you'll see below.

One of the best Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus Bottom line: These fit great, offering fantastic sound, and provide superior battery life. They also look unique and come with a stylish charging case. The Good Stainless steel charging case with 40 hours of playback

Quick Charge compatible

IPX5 water resistance

Exceptional, expansive sound

USB-C charging The Bad The sound's sometimes hit-or-miss outside

Connecting to secondary devices not so simple

Pricey

$300 at Amazon



Stepping up What is the MW07 Plus? Back in 2018, Master & Dynamic did the unthinkable. After years of releasing primarily on- and over-ear headphones, it joined the truly wireless fray by launching the MW07. A Red Dot design award winner, the MW07 earbuds excited many because of the product's comfortable fit and premium impression. Flash forward a year and everything that was great about the MW07 has been duplicated on the MW07 Plus. Better still, many of the complaints about the earlier model are now resolved. Among these are the introduction of active noise cancelation (ANC), better battery life, Bluetooth 5.0, and IPX5 water resistance.

Incredible fit MW07 Plus: What I like One of the things I like the most about MW07 Plus earphones is what will probably turn off other would-be buyers. The premium pearlescent design isn't for everyone, although with four color choices, you should be able to find a pair to suit your tastes. Still, for those looking for more of a toned-down design, you probably should keep looking. The first truly wireless earphones, including the first- and second-generation AirPods, weren't known for offering a great fit. Thankfully, this is starting to change as more earphones enter the market. Despite its many shortcomings, the MW07 remains one of the more comfortable audio products on the market. That comfort carries over to the MW07 Plus, which ships with three fit-wings and five ear tip sizes. You should almost certainly find the right combination for the perfect fit.

Beyond fit, the MW07 Plus offers superior sound thanks to the built-in custom Beryllium drivers. Think rich, expansive, and oh-so-great sound across the entire spectrum. Complimenting this is the long-range (up to 100 feet) for the Bluetooth 5.0, and support for Qualcomm's aptX codec. Unlike the previous model, the MW07 Plus also lets you listen with either the left or right earbud independently during playback or phone calls. Those calls are crystal clear thanks to the addition of four microphones inside. Moving on to ANC, Master & Dynamic impresses here by creating a system that makes it easy to switch between ANC and the ambient listening mode. Activate by tapping and holding the volume up button on the left earbud. Some ANC solutions are almost tunnel-like, but not here. Sound quality remains powerful, regardless of the setting. The premium pearlescent design isn't for everyone, although with four color choices, you should be able to find a pair to suit your tastes. Finally, there's much to love about the stainless steel battery case starting with the 40 hours of playtime it holds. Better still, it only takes 15 minutes to add five hours of entertainment to the earbuds and 40 minutes for 10 hours, which is how much time the earbuds can hold between charges. With ANC activated, you can only expect 4.5 hours of playtime between charges on the AirPods Pro. Let's connect more often MW07 Plus: What I don't like There are a few things I didn't like about the MW07 that, unfortunately, have been carried over to the MW07 Plus. For one, that otherwise impressive glossy battery case is challenging to keep clean thanks to its smooth service. Worse, it scratches easily. At this price point, something like this shouldn't be happening. Also, there's no wireless charging, which is unfortunate.

Connecting your favorite device, such as an iPhone to the MW07 Plus, is a simple process. Unfortunately, you can only pair to one device at a time. It's a frustrating limitation that gets old quickly, especially if you plan on using the earphones with both your computer and mobile device on a single day. Compared to the AirPod line's seamless device pairing, this is unfortunate. Master & Dynamic has done a great job over the years of developing and maintaining a signature sound that it has successfully carried across multiple product lines. Despite this, it's time for the company to consider developing a companion app which you can use to adjust settings to suit individual needs better. This suggestion is less a criticism and more a recommendation on what the company can do in the future to make its products even better. What about the price? The MW07 Plus earphones are priced at the high end of others on the market, including Apple's AirPods Pro. For this, however, you receive more playtime between charges and a more luxurious look. For those who still haven't fallen in love with the AirPods Pro look, this is undoubtedly a great alternative. If the price is a critical factor and you still want to go with Master & Dynamic, consider the MW07 Go, which offers many of the features found here for less. What's in the box? The MW07 Go ships with the earphones and charging case, canvas earphone pouch, plus three Fit-Wing and five ear tip sizes, a USB adaptor, and USB-C charging cable.



Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus Earphones 4.5 out of 5 It doesn't offer the simple pairing like Apple AirPods, but it does provide better battery life, multiple color choices, and chart-topping comfort levels. The MW07 Plus earphones are one of the best noise cancelation earphones on the market and as suck, deserve your consideration. Yes, they are that good.

You must take a look Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus So much to love. Comfy, beautiful with lots of battery life. An excellent choice for yourself or a friend. $300 at Amazon