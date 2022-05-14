MasterChef: Let's Cook! has a new update available for download that adds new weekly challenges that allow gamers to compete and then unlock unique rewards upon completion.

The new MasterChef: Let's Cook! update is available for download in the App Store now and can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. You'll need an Apple Arcade or Apple One subscription to get in on the act, however.

This new update is all about those new weekly challenges and we can expect new ones every week from here on out. But there are other improvements that include tweaks to existing minigames based on user feedback, new recipes and customizations, and the usual array of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Here's how developer Tilting Point details things in its App Store release notes:

Weekly Challenges: Participate in brand new challenges every week and obtain unique rewards.

Several minigames have been tweaked based on your feedback.

Plenty of new recipes and customizations have been added.

Bug fixes and performance optimization

Everyone who already has the MasterChef: Let's Cook! game installed will see the update ready and waiting for them in the App Store now. Everyone else can download the game now! You can look forward to showing off your cooking abilities in a "fun and fast-paced competition game" that could see you "matched with other players around the globe."

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. Whether you're playing MasterChef: Let's Cook! or something more action-based, a controller is a must-have!