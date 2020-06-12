Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the best-selling games across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for total worldwide sales, it does provide a nice look at one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, a fantastic analyst for NPD, has shared the results for May 2020.

Spending in May 2020 was the highest for any month of May since 2008, with nearly $1 billion in overall sales. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare returned to take the lead as the best-selling game of the month, followed by GTA V and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Nintendo Switch was also the best-selling console, to nobody's shock.

Like always, remember that NPD is based on dollar sales, not units sold.

Here are the May 2020 results:

Total sales: $977 million, up 52% year-over-year.

Video games hardware: $235 million, up 56% year-over-year.

PC and video games software: $438 million, up 67% year-over-year.

Video game accessories and game cards: $304 million, up 32% year-over-year.

May 2020 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons* NBA 2K20 Mortal Kombat 11 Red Dead Redemption II Minecraft* Final Fantasy 7 Remake Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order Madden NFL 20 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Need for Speed: Heat Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition* Minecraft Dungeons* Saints Row: The Third Remastered MLB: The Show 20 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Call of Duty: Black Ops III FIFA 20

*Does not include digital Nintendo eShop sales

**Does not include Steam sales

***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but not other digital sales.

Here are the best-selling games of May 2020 by platform:

Nintendo Switch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Just Dance 2020 Pokemon: Sword* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Luigi's Mansion 3* Super Mario Odyssey*

PlayStation 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Final Fantasy VII: Remake NBA 2K20 Mortal Kombat 11 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition MLB: The Show 20 Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order Madden NFL 20 Red Dead Redemption II

Xbox One

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Minecraft Dungeons Mortal Kombat 11 Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order NBA 2K20 Saints Row: The Third Remastered Madden NFL 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Remastered

Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Final Fantasy 7 Remake Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K20 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot MLB: The Show 20 Resident Evil 3 Madden NFL 20 Red Dead Redemption II

That's all for the breakdown of this month's numbers. For more information, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here. If you'd like details on last month's NPD breakdown, you can find that right here.