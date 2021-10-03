What you need to know
- Apple has shared a new clip from "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory."
- The new clip introduces Professor Luxcraft with his labs class.
- The new animated series premiered on Friday, September 24.
Apple TV+ has shared a new clip from "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory," its new animated series from the mind of Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The clip introduces Professor Luxcraft and the intro to labs class.
You can check out the new clip below:
Welcome to the Everything Factory, where behind every mysterious door there's a lab for everything Sprytes make. Follow Professor Luxcraft as he enters labs to experience magical worlds like you've never known! Watch Wolfboy and the Everything Factory now, on Apple TV+.
The new series tells the story of William Wolfe who "learns his vivid imagination and limitless creativity has the power to change the world."
Inspired by the work of visual artist Toff Mazery, co-created by Emmy Award winner Edward Jesse (HITRECORD's "Create Together"), developed by Emmy winner Michael Ryan ("All Hail King Julien," "Kung Fu Panda"), and executive produced by Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("Mr. Corman"), HITRECORD and FOX Entertainment's Bento Box Entertainment, the 10-episode animated epic "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" follows Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar), an imaginative oddball who discovers a strange realm at the centre of the earth where fantastical beings called Sprytes create things for the natural world on the surface — clouds, trees, rabbits, dreams, hiccups, memories, time... everything! With his newfound Spryte friends, Wolfboy learns that not only can he use the creative energy of the Everything Factory to make his wild imagination come to life, but that he is destined to play a central role in an age-old battle between the forces of creation and destruction. Wolfboy soon comes to realize that being different is what makes him special — and ultimately, that it's the oddballs and dreamers who change the world.
"Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
