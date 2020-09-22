Meross has announced the release of a new HomeKit-enabled accessory today, the Meross Smart Power Strip. As its name suggests, the Smart Power Strip brings convenient app and voice controls to a home essential, and is available now on Amazon.

3 Outlets and 4 USB Ports: The 3 Outlets can be controlled simultaneously and 4 USB ports only be controlled together. Up to 4.0A for four USB ports. You can charge your cellphone, tablets, and other USB gadgets with smart power strip.

The Meross Smart Power Strip sports a total of three smart 15A electrical outlets which can be controlled independently from one another. Alongside the outlets are four USB-A ports, each of which can deliver up to 4A of power, but are controlled as a group. The power strip has a single on-device control for manual power cycling, and a generous six-foot cord.

Meross' power strip connects to home networks without a dedicated hub via 2.4 Ghz Wi-Fi, and can be setup through the Meross app, available on iOS and Android, or directly through Apple's Home app. In addition to HomeKit, the Meross Smart Power Strip works with Amazon's Alexa, the Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

Through HomeKit, the Smart Power Strip can be included in automations and scenes with other accessories, plus it works with Siri voice commands. Out of home control through HomeKit requires an Apple TV 4th generation or later, HomePod, or an iPad connected to Wi-Fi.

The Meross Smart Power Strip is available now on Amazon with a retail price of $35.99. Like previous Meross product releases, the company appears to be running a promotion that takes an additional $3 off the price by clipping a coupon on the Amazon listing page.